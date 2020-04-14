|
Arlene Dorothy Mason
Platte, SD - Arlene Dorothy Mason, age 84, of Platte, SD died as she lived most of her life, with her husband, Donnie at her side. She passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Platte Care Center Avera. Arlene's family will be holding a memorial service to celebrate her life when it is once again safe to gather. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements.
Arlene Dorothy (Pedersen) Mason was born to Adolph and Rosy (Duncan) Pedersen on November 5, 1935 in Mitchell, SD. After graduating as valedictorian from Letcher High School, she worked in Mitchell where she met her future husband, Don Mason.
During their 61 years of marriage, Arlene and Don operated a family farm side by side. There are not many memories that don't involve Arlene fixing something. Whether it was preparing a delicious meal or countless batches of cookies, driving a silage truck, or treating sick cattle, there was little that Arlene didn't do well.
Arlene was an active member of the Platte community. She was involved with the American Legion Auxiliary and many Trinity Lutheran Church groups. Arlene loved to champion her grandchildren, golf, play bridge, quilt, bake, sew, and take care of others.
Grateful for having shared in Arlene's life: her loving husband, Don Mason of Platte, SD; two daughters: Kim (Tim) Tripp of Hartford, SD and Jill (Dale) Schulte of Cedar Falls, IA; three grandsons: Tom Tripp of Chattanooga, TN, Adam Tripp (Me'Shaya) of Hartford, SD and Kyle Schulte of Iowa City, IA; one granddaughter, Madison Schulte of Iowa City, IA; a great granddaughter, Twila Tripp; and the Pedersen and Mason families.
Arlene was preceded in death by two daughters: Jean and Karla; her brother, Elmer; her sister, Sophie; four sisters-in-law; seven brothers-in-law; and four nephews.
Memorials in Arlene's honor may be directed to: Platte Public Library, 310 S. Main St., Platte, SD 57369 or the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020