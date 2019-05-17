|
|
Arlene Dykstra
Avon, SD - Funeral services are 10:30 AM, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Avon. Burial is in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Avon. Visitation is at the church on Friday from 5 to 7 PM, followed by a Prayer Service at 7 PM. Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home in Avon is in charge of arrangements. Full obit viewed at www.crosbyjaegerfh.com
Arlene Ruby Jane Dykstra was born January 22, 1933 on a farm in rural Avon. She was the 12th of 13 children of Angelus and Lydia (Hahn) Brandt. She died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 86 in hospice care at Ava's House in Sioux Falls.
Arlene was baptized on February 26, 1933 and confirmed on March 30, 1947. She graduated from Avon High School in 1951.
Arlene married Louis Dykstra at Zion Lutheran Church in Avon on June 23, 1954 while Louie was home on furlough from the Korean War. They moved from the farm into Avon in 1957, where they lived in the same home until Louie's death on January 31, 2006. Arlene continued to live there until moving to Brookings to live with her daughter and family in May of 2017.
Arlene was a homemaker and raised her family, then in 1976 she became an Avon "Avon Lady".
Arlene was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, the ladies serving committee and sang in the choir. She was active in the community as a member of the Firefighters Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary. She helped with the Legion Calendar for over 50 years and served meals for the Lions Club for many years. She also served on the board of the Meadow View Manor. Arlene assisted with funerals and visitations with the Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home for over 25 years.
Arlene will be remembered for her strong faith, her love for her children and grandchildren, attending their activities, and her sense of humor. She enjoyed working with flowers, making large family meals, and baking, especially fresh cinnamon rolls.
Survivors include her sons: Keith (Julie) of Renner, Jeff (Dana) of Pierre, Greg (Kari) of Sioux Falls, Robert (Susan) of Brandon; a daughter, Ronda (Chuck) May of Brookings; daughter-in-law Beth (Robert) Krcil of Wagner; 16 grandchildren: Robyn (Chad), Drew (Alicia), Matt (Tacey), Lance, Kristen, Chaely (Tyler), Jamie (Tanner), Josh, Lindsey, Kelsey (Dan), Sierra, Samantha, Rebecca (Tyson), Zach, Austin, Cameron, Daniel, and Connor; eight great grandchildren: Mariah, Dawson, Spencer, Lennox, Ryann, Ella, Lincoln and Tenley; brother Jim (Nadine) Brandt of St. Charles, MO; brother-in-law Hank Moerer of Minneapolis, MN.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 17, 2019