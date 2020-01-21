Services
Arlene (Fokken) Frier

Arlene (Fokken) Frier Obituary
Arlene Frier (nee Fokken)

Grandma Arlene Frier (nee Fokken) passed away peacefully at Parker Adventist Hospital at the age of 96 years on December 20, 2019. Arlene was surrounded by grandchildren and great grandchildren thru-out.

Born and raised in SD, she married Victor Frier Jr. (Deceased) and raised their daughter Teresa Frier (Deceased); later moving through CO, NE, TX, back to SD and finishing life in CO.

She was a loving grandmother to Jenni (Raul) and Jeremy (Robyn), as well as great grandchildren Sarah, Calista and Vance.

Arlene "Sweet & Sassy" Frier was a strong independent woman who was loved and will be greatly missed.

Memorial Services to be held at Black Hills National Cemetery Friday January 24th, 2020 from 3:00PM to 3:30PM.
