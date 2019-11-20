|
Arlene Krsnak
Sioux Falls - Arlene Krsnak, 91, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Ava's Hospice House.
Arlene married Calvin Krsnak on June 21, 1947. He passed away on April 22, 2004.
Grateful for having shared her life are two sons, Rick Krsnak and his wife, Jeri, Sioux Falls, SD, Mike Krsnak, Ft. Worth, TX; a daughter Karen Rohde, Brandon, SD; sister Nelda Jorgenson and her husband Kenny, Aberdeen, SD; half-brother Alan Christenson, CA; granddaughters Kristina (Justin) Kimpling, Ashley Rohde; grandsons Bredin Rohde, Nick Krsnak; great-grandsons Dillan and Gavin Kimpling; and other relatives and friends.
Memorials are to be directed to the family to be distributed in Arlene's name at a future date.
Visitation with the family present will be from 3 to 5 pm on Sunday, December 1, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, December 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church with private burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019