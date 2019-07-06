|
Arlene L. Benson
Hawarden, Iowa - Arlene L. Benson, 98, of Hawarden, Iowa, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, LCMS in Hawarden, Iowa with Rev. Joshua Lowe officiating. Burial will take place at Grace Hill Cemetery of Hawarden. Visitation, with the family, will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, LCMS or Hawarden EMS.
The former Arlene L. Schlumbohm was born April 23, 1921 on a farm north of Ireton, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Clara (Winterfeld) Schlumbohm. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church of rural Sioux Center, Iowa. She graduated from Sioux Center High School in May of 1939. Arlene married Raymond J. Benson on December 26, 1943 at Peace Lutheran Church. Together they lived on a farm northeast of Hawarden until July 1, 1980 when they moved to Hawarden. Raymond passed away June 23, 1988.
Arlene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawarden, where she served as the treasurer of Sunday School and as a Lamplighter. She enjoyed baking, dancing, gardening, playing cards, and singing. Arlene enjoyed her family and always stayed up to date on the business of farming.
Survivors include her daughters, Sharon Busch and her husband James of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Janet Schmieding and her husband Greg of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 9 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents, Frank and Clara; and sister, Lois (Bill) Torwelle.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 6, 2019