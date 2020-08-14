Arlene L. Houtsma
Sioux Falls, SD - Arlene L. Houtsma, 77, passed away Wed., Aug. 12, 2020. Her memorial service will be 11 AM Thur., Aug. 20 at Shalom Christian Reformed Church, Sioux Falls, and will be livestreamed. Memorial visitation begins at 5 PM Wed., Aug. 19 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include her husband, George; 2 sons, Dale (Terese) Keenan, Sioux Falls, Gaylon (Lisa) Houtsma, Brandon; 7 grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Pearl Tull, Sioux Falls, and Allie (Chuck) Fodness, Surprise, AZ. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com
.