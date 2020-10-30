Arlene O. HoeckHills, MN - Arlene O. Hoeck, 95, passed away Thur., Oct. 29, 2020. Her funeral service will be 11 AM Wed., Nov. 4 at East Side Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, with burial at Memory Gardens, Luverne, MN. Visitation begins at 5 PM Tue., Nov. 3 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.Survivors include two children, Linda Hoeck, Sioux Falls, SD and Darwin Hoeck, Hills, MN. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families.The family requests no flowers and that memorials be directed to the East Side Lutheran Radio Broadcast or the Tuff Memorial Home.