1/1
Arlene O. Hoeck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene O. Hoeck

Hills, MN - Arlene O. Hoeck, 95, passed away Thur., Oct. 29, 2020. Her funeral service will be 11 AM Wed., Nov. 4 at East Side Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, with burial at Memory Gardens, Luverne, MN. Visitation begins at 5 PM Tue., Nov. 3 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include two children, Linda Hoeck, Sioux Falls, SD and Darwin Hoeck, Hills, MN. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

The family requests no flowers and that memorials be directed to the East Side Lutheran Radio Broadcast or the Tuff Memorial Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved