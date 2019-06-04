|
|
Arlene Roozenboom
Sioux Falls, SD - Arlene M. Roozenboom, 86, died on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11 AM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Her family will be present to greet friends beginning at 5:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home with a prayer service to follow at 6:45 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to Lutheran High School of Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Bruce (Sunday) Roozenboom; daughter, Brenda Whitney; granddaughters: Bre, Kadie and Brooklyn Roozenboom; grandson: Lucas Whitney of Hines, MN; sister, Lenora (Marion) Mulder of Sheldon, IA; brother, Edwin (Mina) Poppens of Tea, SD; sister-in-law, Arlis Poppens; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Roozenboom; her parents: Folkert and Matilda Poppens; brother, Donald Poppens; and sister, Evelyn Buse. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 4, 2019