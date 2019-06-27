Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Arlene Schneider Obituary
Arlene Schneider

Sioux Falls, SD - Arlene Schneider, 67, passed away Wed., June 26, 2019 at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls while surrounded by her family and friends. Her Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Fri., June 28 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., June 27 (today) at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 6-7 PM and a Wake Service and Holy Rosary starts at 7 PM.

Survivors include her husband, Otto; 2 children, Russell Schneider, Crystal, MN, Beth (Troy) Duffy, Wichita, KS; 4 grandchildren, Alex and Weston Schneider, Cassi and Felicity Duffy; 4 siblings, Duane Jager, Bellingham, WA, Janet Jager, Columbus, OH, Marilyn (Jerry) Sakala, Rosemount, MN, Linda (Bruce) Ludwig, LeMars, IA; and several nieces and nephews.

Please consider a donation in memory of Arlene to Feeding South Dakota. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 27, 2019
