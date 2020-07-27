Arlene SchulenburgSioux Falls - Arlene Schulenburg, 93, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020 at Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion, SD.Private Family Services were held.Arlene Hayslip, daughter of Samuel and Louise (Filer) Hayslip, was born November 17, 1926 in Sioux City, IA. She grew up in Sioux City graduating from Central High School in 1946. As a young woman she worked for Western Union in New York City, Cleveland and Los Angeles.She was united in marriage with Glenn Schulenburg on March 5, 1950 in California. To this union they were blessed with four children, David, Glenda, Joseph and Margaret. Glenn passed away in 1974.Arlene began working as a lab assistant at St. Joseph Medical Center, which became Marion Health Center, and which became Mercy Medical Center where she continued there until her retirement in 1992. She moved to Sioux Falls and became a Senior Companion for 22 years.She was a member of First Lutheran Church. Arlene was an avid reader her entire life. Loved playing Scrabble, a tennis fan and Minnesota Twins fan. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.Grateful for having shared her life are her children, David Schulenburg, Laurel, MD, Glenda (Kenneth) Van Roekel, Sioux Falls, SD, Margaret (Larry) Schulenburg-Campbell, Hampton, VA; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; four siblings, Audrey (Leo) LaLonde, Vinton, IA, Juanita (Ken) Boucher, Gettysburg, PA, Lucille Schieffer, Sioux Falls, SD, Samuel Hayslip, Panama City, FL; several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Joseph; and husband, Glenn.