Arlin Mueller
Sioux Falls - Arlin H. Mueller, 85 of Sioux Falls, died peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born May 11, 1934 the son of Henry and Minnie (Buskohl) Mueller. He graduated from Harrisburg High School, and served in the United States Army. Arlin was united in marriage to Charlotte Olson on January 10, 1957 in Sherman, SD.
Grateful for having shared his life are: his wife, Charlotte; his children, Melinda (Carl) Johnson, Patricia (James) Guthmiller, Henry (Margie) Mueller, Carla (Rick) Wilson, Charlene (Scott) Hoy and Harlin (Heidi) Mueller; 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 4 step great grandchildren, 3 step great-great grandchildren and a sister Arlene Kettwig.
A memorial service for Arlin will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Heritage Funeral home. The family will be present one hour prior to greet friends. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019