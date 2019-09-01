Services
Arlis Hetland Obituary
Arlis Hetland

Mitchell - Arlis G. Hetland, age 92, of Mitchell, SD (formerly of Artesian, SD) died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Artesian with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian, SD. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Will Funeral Chapel.

Survivors include her five children, Sally (Al) Larimer, Sioux Falls, SD, Betty (Dennis) Marler, Maple Grove, MN, Bobbie (Tom) Dold, Howard, SD, Julie (Craig Olson) Scott, Sioux Falls, SD, Rob (Jane) Hetland Jr., Artesian, SD; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hetland; a grandson in infancy, David Jon Scott; a son-in-law, Jon Scott; three sisters and four brothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the donor's choice. For full notice see www.willfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019
