1/1
Arlis Schriever
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlis Schriever

Viborg - Arlis Schriever, 90, of Viborg, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at the Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Viborg. Arlis Henke was born in 1930. She married Floyd Schriever in 1956. The couple farmed near Viborg. Floyd, died in 2018. Survivors: children: LaVonne (Kenneth) Booze, Madison and Allen Schriever, Viborg; four grandchildren: James (Kari) Booze, Wayne (Michelle) Booze, Jennifer (Clint) LaPreze and Tracy Booze; seven great-grandchildren; sisters: Doris Albers, Brandon, Shirley Christensen, Sioux Falls and Verla (Roger) Vermeer, Ft Collins, CO. Private graveside services were held Friday, Oct. 23 at Delaware Reformed Church Cemetery, rural Lennox. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox
408 S. Main St.
Lennox, SD 57039
605-647-5163
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved