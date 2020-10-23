Arlis Schriever
Viborg - Arlis Schriever, 90, of Viborg, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at the Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Viborg. Arlis Henke was born in 1930. She married Floyd Schriever in 1956. The couple farmed near Viborg. Floyd, died in 2018. Survivors: children: LaVonne (Kenneth) Booze, Madison and Allen Schriever, Viborg; four grandchildren: James (Kari) Booze, Wayne (Michelle) Booze, Jennifer (Clint) LaPreze and Tracy Booze; seven great-grandchildren; sisters: Doris Albers, Brandon, Shirley Christensen, Sioux Falls and Verla (Roger) Vermeer, Ft Collins, CO. Private graveside services were held Friday, Oct. 23 at Delaware Reformed Church Cemetery, rural Lennox. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com