Arlis Vietor
Lennox - Arlis Vietor, 89, of Lennox, SD, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Lennox Assisted Living Center. Arlis Kromminga was born in 1930 near Chancellor, SD, where she grew up attending school and graduated from Chancellor High in 1948. She earned a teachers certificate and taught rural school for a short time. In 1949 she married Wayne Vietor. The couple lived southwest of Lennox. Wayne died in 1996. Arlis moved into Lennox in 1999. Arlis worked as a cook, first at the Lennox Lanes and then for the Lennox School District for over 30 years. She was also preceded in death by a son Wallace Vietor in 1989. Survivors: children: Bonnie Wirkus, Lennox, Peggy Bader, Parkston, Doug (Myrna Feuerstein) Vietor, Lennox and Julie (Mark) Berndt, Baltic; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brother. Bill Kromminga, Sioux Falls. Public funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 3 at Second Reformed Church, Lennox with visitation one hour prior, at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Lennox Library, Lennox Senior Citizens or the Second Reformed Church are preferred. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Lennox - Arlis Vietor, 89, of Lennox, SD, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Lennox Assisted Living Center. Arlis Kromminga was born in 1930 near Chancellor, SD, where she grew up attending school and graduated from Chancellor High in 1948. She earned a teachers certificate and taught rural school for a short time. In 1949 she married Wayne Vietor. The couple lived southwest of Lennox. Wayne died in 1996. Arlis moved into Lennox in 1999. Arlis worked as a cook, first at the Lennox Lanes and then for the Lennox School District for over 30 years. She was also preceded in death by a son Wallace Vietor in 1989. Survivors: children: Bonnie Wirkus, Lennox, Peggy Bader, Parkston, Doug (Myrna Feuerstein) Vietor, Lennox and Julie (Mark) Berndt, Baltic; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brother. Bill Kromminga, Sioux Falls. Public funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 3 at Second Reformed Church, Lennox with visitation one hour prior, at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Lennox Library, Lennox Senior Citizens or the Second Reformed Church are preferred. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.