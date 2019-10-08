Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker - Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
(605) 297-4402
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker - Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Humboldt, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arliss Gortmaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arliss Gortmaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arliss Gortmaker Obituary
Arliss Gortmaker

Monroe - Arliss Gortmaker, 89 died on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Sanford USD Medical Center. Funeral Services will be at 2:00pm Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Faith Lutheran Church, Humboldt. Visitation will be from 5-7:00pm Tuesday (TODAY) at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home, Parker.

Grateful for having shared her life is her son Jeff (Connie) Gortmaker. Arliss was proceeded in death by her husband Arnold in 2015; her parents, brothers Arnold, Lowell, Leonard, Robert, and sisters Martha and twin Audrey.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arliss's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now