Arliss Gortmaker
Monroe - Arliss Gortmaker, 89 died on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Sanford USD Medical Center. Funeral Services will be at 2:00pm Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Faith Lutheran Church, Humboldt. Visitation will be from 5-7:00pm Tuesday (TODAY) at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home, Parker.
Grateful for having shared her life is her son Jeff (Connie) Gortmaker. Arliss was proceeded in death by her husband Arnold in 2015; her parents, brothers Arnold, Lowell, Leonard, Robert, and sisters Martha and twin Audrey.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 8, 2019