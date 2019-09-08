|
|
Arlyce Shultz
Sioux Falls - Arlyce J. Schultz, 85, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Friday, August 23, 2019, at Sanford Foundation Cottage in Sioux Falls. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, for invited friends and family at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael (Kathi) Schultz of Lorton, VA, Mark (Diane) Schultz of Montgomery, AL, Cindy (Craig) Kohler of Auburn, WA, Timothy Schultz of Sioux Falls, and Matthew (Candy) Schultz of Sioux Falls; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Marlo, three brothers, Howard, Marlyn, Marvin; and sister, LoDesta.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019