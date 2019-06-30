|
Arlys Delvaux
Sioux Falls, SD - Arlys M. Delvaux, 87, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls following an illness. Her funeral service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 2 at Trinity Baptist Church, Sioux Falls. Burial will be 3:00 PM Tuesday at Riverside Cemetery, Huron, SD. Visitation begins at 5:00 PM Monday, July 1 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Arlys Mae Lundgren, daughter of Frank and Mildred (Holm) Lundgren, was born on March 24, 1932 in Huron S.D. She graduated from Huron College with a degree in English and Music.
Arlys was united in marriage with James Delvaux on September, 22, 1956. Arlys taught in the Wolsey and Huron Public School system from 1958 until 1969 when Jim received orders for Germany with the US Army. The couple was stationed in Germany, U.S., and Korea. Once back in the U.S. they retired to Rapid City, SD and spent the next ten years there. They then lived on an acreage in Cookeville TN until 2005 when they moved to Sioux Falls, S.D.
Arlys had enormous love of the Lord, her family and travel. She was an avid reader and a skilled seamstress.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband of 62 years, Jim; two children, Deborah Martin and her husband, Robert, Rapid City, SD, Richard Delvaux and his wife, Linda, Webster, WI; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Arlys was preceded in death by a grandson, Landon; her parents; and seven siblings, Russell, Arthur, Claude, Maxine, Ramona, Virginia and Donald. Online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 30, 2019