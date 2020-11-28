Arlys NagelSioux Falls, SD - Arlys Lynn Nagel died peacefully on November 26, 2020, at the Ava's House after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.Family will be present for visitation on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home.A private family service will take place at Heritage Funeral Home 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Arlys' funeral will be live streamed on Zoom. The Zoom link can be found on the Heritage website.Arlys Lynn Kruse was born on March 21st, 1946 in Sibley, IA to Harry and Donna(Uden) Kruse. They move to SD where she attended kindergarten then back to Iowa where she lived until she graduated in 1964 from Central Lyon in Rock Rapids, IA. She then moved to Omaha, Neb to attend a year of business school. After that she moved to NYC for a fun year of adventure before moving back to IA for a short time. She then move to Sioux Falls where she lived the rest of her life.Arlys had two wonderful children from her 1st marriage but in 1990 she met the love of her life Kenneth Nagel, who also had two amazing children whom she loved as her own. They dated for 3 years before marrying September 18th, 1993 and spent a glorious 30 years together.Arlys was a hard worker and loved her jobs. She spent 42 years of dedicated services at Raven Industry and 26 years part time at Kmart. When she wasn't working she loved spending time with her friends for shopping and lunch, her family, her husband and her favorite pets. She loved her pets!Arlys had very strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus and loved her church and her church family and they loved her! She volunteered when she could and loved to attend any and all church events that her church hosted. She had a a great group of friends there. Besides her husband, Arlys's most prized possession was her grandchildren and great grandchild. She bragged often about them to her friends and family.Arlys is survived by her husband Ken, her daughter Michelle Fischer, her son Wes Fischer and stepson Mike Nagel, her grandchildren Ashley, Cash, Scarlett, and great grandchild Gavin. Her brothers Butch(Faith) Kruse, Eldon(Debi) Kruse, her sisters Twila(Warren) Harms, Idel(Keith) Woodruff and Marge(Rich) Lorenzen. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her stepdaughter Marcia and mother-in-law Emma. And her loving pets Thumper, Sweet Pea, and Honey Bear.