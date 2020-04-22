|
Arnold A. Anderson
Arnold A. Anderson, 100, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his son's home in Sioux City. He will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls, S.D.
He was the son of Isaac & Ethel (Johnson) Anderson. He was born July 23, 1919, near Lyons, S.D. In 1920, the family settled near Bruce, S.D. As a teenager, he served in the CCC in the Black Hills. In World War II, he was a tank driver in the 2nd Armored Div. He saw action in North Africa, France, and was awarded the Purple Heart after being severely wounded in the Battle of the Bulge, Jan. 1945.
He married Lorraine Davis, April 20, 1946, in Pipestone, Minn. In 1950, they settled in Sioux Falls. where "Swede" had a landscape grading business. He lived there until 2018. He was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church, Sioux Falls, and served on its Vestry.
He is survived by his son, Daniel (Martha) of Sioux City; his grandchildren, Bridget (Dan) Schuster of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Michael (Wendy) Anderson, of Altadena, Calif., Gregory (Audrey) Anderson, and Nicholas (Kelsey) Anderson, both of Sioux City; five great-grandchildren, Henry & Oliver Schuster, Theodore & Reginald Anderson, Lillian Anderson; and many nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; a brother, Elder Anderson; sisters Ruth Rust, Alma Swartos, & Ellen Hamre; and a great-grandson, Jack Schuster.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020