Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
3408 E. 10th St.
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
3408 E. 10th St.
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Bain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold Bain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arnold Bain Obituary
Arnold Bain

Sioux Falls - Arnold "Arnie" A. Bain, 86,died on Feb. 11, 2020. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. His family will be present to greet friends for visitation beginning one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Donna M. Bain (nee, Burckhartzmeyer), Sioux Falls, SD; one daughter, Vickie (Paul) Harden, Richland, WA; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons; brothers, Donald (Pam) Bain, Robert (Linda) Bain, Larry Bain, Michael (Tammy) Bain; sisters, Betty Allmendinger, Shirley Freeman, Kathleen Allmendinger, Susan (Robert) Sayer, and Carol Grovenburg; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alva and Lydia Bain; sisters, Ella Mae Bain and Mary Pudwill. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arnold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -