Arnold Bain
Sioux Falls - Arnold "Arnie" A. Bain, 86,died on Feb. 11, 2020. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. His family will be present to greet friends for visitation beginning one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Donna M. Bain (nee, Burckhartzmeyer), Sioux Falls, SD; one daughter, Vickie (Paul) Harden, Richland, WA; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons; brothers, Donald (Pam) Bain, Robert (Linda) Bain, Larry Bain, Michael (Tammy) Bain; sisters, Betty Allmendinger, Shirley Freeman, Kathleen Allmendinger, Susan (Robert) Sayer, and Carol Grovenburg; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alva and Lydia Bain; sisters, Ella Mae Bain and Mary Pudwill. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020