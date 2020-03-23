|
|
Arnold Callsen
Hardwick, MN - Age 81, of Hardwick, MN, died peacefully while holding his wife's hand on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society - Mary Jane Brown Home in Luverne, MN. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 24, 9-10AM, CDC guidelines observed, at Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. A family committal service will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Jasper, MN.
Arnie is survived by his wife, Judy; two children, Bruce Callsen of Sioux Falls and Susan (David) Mesz of Alexandria, MN; and other family.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020