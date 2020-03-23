Services
Hartquist Funeral & Cremation Services
207 W Elm St
Luverne, MN 56156
(507) 283-2777
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hartquist Funeral & Cremation Services
207 W Elm St
Luverne, MN 56156
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Callsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold Callsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arnold Callsen Obituary
Arnold Callsen

Hardwick, MN - Age 81, of Hardwick, MN, died peacefully while holding his wife's hand on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society - Mary Jane Brown Home in Luverne, MN. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 24, 9-10AM, CDC guidelines observed, at Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. A family committal service will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Jasper, MN.

Arnie is survived by his wife, Judy; two children, Bruce Callsen of Sioux Falls and Susan (David) Mesz of Alexandria, MN; and other family.

To view obituary, video tribute or leave a message, visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arnold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -