Arnold "Arnie" Heinemann
Dell Rapids - Arnold "Arnie" A. Heinemann, 91, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Dells Nursing and Rehab Center. His Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Kahler Funeral Home with the family present at 5:00 p.m. The Christian Wake Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with a family rosary to follow.
He is survived by his five children, Deb (Tony) Sorg of Trent, Connie (Jerry) Weniger of Sioux Falls, Steve (Karen) Heinemann of Baltic, Larry (Kay) Heinemann of Custer and Peg (Bob) Ellwein of Dell Rapids; his nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Delores Fiegen of Dell Rapids and Lois (Harry) Gasper of Dell Rapids.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019