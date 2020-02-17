|
|
Arnold "Arnie" Kruse
Sioux Falls - Arnold "Arnie" Kruse, 86, of Sioux Falls, formerly Lennox, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Avera Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls. He was born at Wabasso, MN in 1933. He graduated from Wabasso High in 1951. In 1953 he married Audrey Bangerter. He worked in the lumber business for over 56 years as a manager for Great Plains Supply in Marshall, MN, Hazel, SD, Alcester, SD and Lennox, SD, before co-founding Kruse Building Centers in Lennox, Canton and Beresford. Wife, Audrey died in 2009. He was also preceded in death by son Craig, in 2018 and 3 brothers. Survivors: five sons: Gary (Ramona), Inwood, IA, Brad (Mary Jo), Manson, IA, Patrick (Cheryl), Phoenix, AZ, Scott (Nancy) Beresford, SD, Paul (Laurie), Lennox and daughter-in-law, Jane Kruse of Sioux Falls; 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Lou Kruse of Belle Plaine, MN.
Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at First English Lutheran Church, Lennox. Visitation, with the family present, will be Tuesday 5 to 7 p.m., with a sharing time at 7 p.m., also at First English Lutheran Church. In leiu of flowers memorials are requested to the First English Lutheran Church Building Fund. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020