Arnold Schmidt Jr.
Brandon - Arnold Schmidt Jr., 84, of Brandon, South Dakota, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Bethany Home in Brandon. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Arnold Fredrick Schmidt Jr., son of Arnold and Gladys (Hawkins) Schmidt was born September 4, 1935, in Lone Rock, Iowa. When he was a young boy the family moved to Bruce, South Dakota. He graduated from Volga High School in 1954. He moved to Sioux Falls in 1955 and spent the next 37 years in the Sioux Falls area. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Mae Johnson on December 26, 1957, in Pipestone, Minnesota. Arnold worked for John Morrell and Co. for over 30 years. Throughout his working years at Morell's and after, he farmed near Valley Springs. Arnold and Marilyn spent time in Belle Fourche and Rapid City before Marilyn's passing in 2009. Shortly after he moved back to Sioux Falls. In his spare time, he loved chopping wood and running his wood burning stove. He also had a knack for welding and craft projects which he combined in his horse shoe art pieces.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Kent (Nancy) Schmidt of Manassas, VA, Bruce Schmidt of Jasper, MN, and Lynn (Trish Kindt) Schmidt of Valley Springs, SD; sisters, Elsie (Jim) Ahern of Washington and Katherine (Robert) Warwick of Sommerville, SC; brother, Dean (Vera) Schmidt of Arlington, SD; and grandchildren, Daniel Schmidt of Oregon and Rebecca Schmidt of Virginia
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Gladys (Johnson) Schmidt; brother, Alvin Schmidt; sisters, Mildred Kesterson, Carol Schmidt, Naomi Nelson, and Patty Brooks.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019