|
|
Art Bonander
Sioux Falls - Art Bonander age 89 of Sioux Falls, passed away Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice. Family will greet friends at 12:30 pm Saturday, May 18, at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., with a funeral service beginning at 1:30 pm, followed by a time of fellowship and refreshments. Burial will follow the lunch, at Beaver Valley Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery.
Grateful for having shared his life are his sister, Irene (Russ) Middlen, Hartford, SD, his brothers, John and Leonard, both of Sioux Falls; a nephew, David Webb, nieces, Tina Webb-Heres, Julie (Warren) Mohr, and Linda (Andrew) Hohenhaus; great nephews, Christopher, Donavan, John, Michael and Drew, and a great niece, Callista.
His parents, Arthur and Julia, and sisters, Helen Bonander, and Ardella Webb, preceded him in death.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 16, 2019