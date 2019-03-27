Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Maize
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Eugene Maize

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur Eugene Maize Obituary
Arthur Eugene Maize

Sioux Falls - Arthur Eugene Maize, 89, of Cathedral City, CA, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Vista Cove at Rancho Mirage in Rancho Mirage, CA. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019, with a Masonic Service to follow at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorials may be directed to the . Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dorothy of Cathedral City, CA; children, Roger Maize, Bruce and Diane (Maize) Hathaway, and Greg Maize; sister, Doris Kinion; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law Lorna and Charles Tripp, and brother Robert Maize.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now