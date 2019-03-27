|
Arthur Eugene Maize
Sioux Falls - Arthur Eugene Maize, 89, of Cathedral City, CA, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Vista Cove at Rancho Mirage in Rancho Mirage, CA. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019, with a Masonic Service to follow at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorials may be directed to the . Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dorothy of Cathedral City, CA; children, Roger Maize, Bruce and Diane (Maize) Hathaway, and Greg Maize; sister, Doris Kinion; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law Lorna and Charles Tripp, and brother Robert Maize.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 27, 2019