Arthur "Art" French
Sioux Falls - Arthur French passed suddenly on November 5th, 2019 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD at the age of 56 with family by his side.
Arthur Charles French "Frenchie", was born in Glen Falls, New York on February 19, 1963 to Joyce Elaine French, and was raised by his dear Grandparents, respectfully his Mom and Dad, Arthur French and Helen Elizabeth "Betty" Russell.
Art completed his early education from Bolton Central School, NY Class of 1981. His secondary education was completed at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE Class of 1983, with a degree in Welding and Machining. His successful working career was centered around Upper Level C-Store Management throughout the Midwest.
Art was a father, husband and grandfather first; always supported, and never missed an opportunity to say or show how much he loved his family. He was a huge sports enthusiast, Dunkin Donut drinkin', world travelin', laid back, feet in the sand, kind of man. His presence will be deeply missed by friends, family and all who knew him.
Art's immediate family includes his loving wife, Lori French; their beautiful children, Aaron (Makayla), Brandon, Cortney (Dohn), and Arthur Charles French III. and Steven, Christopher, Nicole, Brandi, Travis and Joshua Webster; sisters, Bonnie McWilliam, Bobbi Blanchard, Lori Crandall and Liza Urtz; brothers, Terry, Ron, Rex and Paul French; and 9 grandchildren that he adored.
Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 7400 S Minnesota Ave. Funeral service will begin noon Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 5509 W 41st Street. Luncheon Condolences may be offered at https://www.millerfh.com/obituary/arthur-french
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019