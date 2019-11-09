Services
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
5509 W 41st Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur "Art" French

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur "Art" French Obituary
Arthur "Art" French

Sioux Falls - Arthur French passed suddenly on November 5th, 2019 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD at the age of 56 with family by his side.

Arthur Charles French "Frenchie", was born in Glen Falls, New York on February 19, 1963 to Joyce Elaine French, and was raised by his dear Grandparents, respectfully his Mom and Dad, Arthur French and Helen Elizabeth "Betty" Russell.

Art completed his early education from Bolton Central School, NY Class of 1981. His secondary education was completed at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE Class of 1983, with a degree in Welding and Machining. His successful working career was centered around Upper Level C-Store Management throughout the Midwest.

Art was a father, husband and grandfather first; always supported, and never missed an opportunity to say or show how much he loved his family. He was a huge sports enthusiast, Dunkin Donut drinkin', world travelin', laid back, feet in the sand, kind of man. His presence will be deeply missed by friends, family and all who knew him.

Art's immediate family includes his loving wife, Lori French; their beautiful children, Aaron (Makayla), Brandon, Cortney (Dohn), and Arthur Charles French III. and Steven, Christopher, Nicole, Brandi, Travis and Joshua Webster; sisters, Bonnie McWilliam, Bobbi Blanchard, Lori Crandall and Liza Urtz; brothers, Terry, Ron, Rex and Paul French; and 9 grandchildren that he adored.

Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 7400 S Minnesota Ave. Funeral service will begin noon Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 5509 W 41st Street. Luncheon Condolences may be offered at https://www.millerfh.com/obituary/arthur-french

www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -