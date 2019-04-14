Resources
Arthur Hinman, DDS.

Highlands Ranch, CO. - Dr. Arthur Hinman, age 90, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, passed away on April 5, 2019, with his family at his side. Art was born in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Albert and Gladys (Johnson) Hinman. He grew up in Newman Grove, Nebraska, and attended the University of Nebraska Dental School. There he met Delpha Grunke, who was in nursing school in Lincoln, Nebraska, and they married July 1, 1952.

Art served in Korea and was awarded the Bronze Star. Following his Army service, he practiced dentistry in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the next 40 years as well as serving in the South Dakota Air National Guard, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Following his retirement from dentistry, Art and Delpha moved to Highlands Ranch to be close to family in Colorado. Art was a lifelong athlete - a well-known figure at local rec centers, golf courses, tennis courts, and eventually in running and biking groups. He participated in many marathons, triathlons, and ultra-distance running races; his most challenging was the 100-mile Western States Endurance Run. Art was a voracious reader, enjoyed country music, and especially loved being with his family. He was a gentleman greatly beloved and admired by all who knew him.

Deeply thankful to be part of his life are his wife Delpha, children Mary Ann, Rick (Rose), Rob (Carlene), Renae Rosenthal (Tim), brother Dr. John Hinman (Lona Rae), 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Internment at Ft. Logan National Cemetery and memorial will be decided at a future date. Memorial donations can be sent to the ().
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 14, 2019
