Sioux Falls - A man walks into The Elks on a Thursday night. Every other night of the week, promptly at 6 o'clock, this man would be enjoying dinner with his wife and four young daughters, but not on Thursday. As soon as he arrives, he is greeted warmly by his best friend and eventual business partner, Bill. As he makes his way to the bar, he greets a friend and offers to buy them a drink. He has a sparkle in his eye as he flashes a grin, and everyone knows that he's a friend for life. "Hey Art! want to play a game of poker?", says the man who lost to him in an honest game of poker last Thursday. Art smiles, lights a cigar, and the night begins. A friend once remarked, "Art is so honest, you could play poker with him over the phone". This is the man that his friends know him to be - honorable, loyal, trustworthy, and generous.
What they may not know about this man, Arthur Ovrelid, is that he was a man who lived 2 lives. He was born on July 22nd, 1933 to Agnes Lovise and Peter Olav and raised in Hjørungavåg, Norway. There, Art's father taught him to be a carpenter (at age 13), which eventually became his career. Art also learned to ski and to fish during his time in Norway and served in the Norwegian Army Ski Patrol and Merchant Marines.
At 23 years old, Art's ambition drove him to immigrate from Norway to America for the opportunity to better equip himself for global work by learning English. This adventure led him to start work as a farm hand for his uncles in Woonsocket, South Dakota. Within 11 months of his arrival, he was drafted and served in the US Army where he mastered the English language. He left the military as a staff sergeant, met Marcy (Marcella) Neises and soon, they were married. Together, they settled down in Sioux Falls, SD and created a beautiful family of four daughters: Lisa, Anne Marie, Heidi, and Sara. Art also started the Ovrelid Construction Company, and built several homes, apartment buildings, and businesses in and around Sioux Falls, South Dakota ("works of Art!").
Art kept his Norwegian identity and continued to ski and fish in the US. He frequently spent time with family on a fishing boat in various lakes in South Dakota, and loved to take his children skiing, making numerous trips to Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Art also developed an appreciation for American football and enjoyed every Minnesota Vikings game - whether they won or lost. He also kept his brothers and sisters close. Anytime the phone rang from an international call, he would excitedly answer, "Hallo!".
Art was very patriotic yet maintained his Norwegian roots. His children know their Dad as a hard-working, loyal, family man. They learned from him a strong work ethic, what it means to be honest and independent, and to be loving. The man who showed his children the world, brought them coast to coast, teaching them world cultures along the way. The man that frequently brought his family back to Norway to show them the fjords of his childhood - sharing memories of fishing with his father during German occupation and working on ships and allowing his children to foster lifelong friendships with relatives overseas.
This was Art "the Viking" Ovrelid. He left this world on his own terms on March 14th, 2019. He is remembered by his loving devotion to his life, his friends, and his family. Art will be terribly missed by his wife of 55 years, Marcy, and his 4 daughters, Lisa (John) Morris, Anne Marie (David) King, Heidi (Scott) Squillace, Sara (Heath) Jennings, and grandchildren: Ashley, Lauren, and Kathryn Morris; Alex, Megan, and Hannah King; Alex, Katie, Jake and Karsten Squillace; and Ashton, Madelyn, and Charlie Jennings. He will also be missed by his surviving brothers (Karsten Ovrelid and Harold Ovrelid) and sisters (Aagot Tungland and Hanna Eidsvik) in Norway, and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation with the family present will be from 4:30 to 6:30 pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Miller Southside Chapel with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 17, 2019