Arthur P. Pedersen
Inwood, Iowa - Arthur P. Pedersen, 91, of Inwood, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Fellowship Village in Inwood.
Private family service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday at the Porter Funeral Home in Inwood with Rev. John Wolf officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the Richland Cemetery. Public viewing will begin at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, with the family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the Porter Funeral Home in Inwood. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com
.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and the wearing of masks is preferred at times.