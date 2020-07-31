1/
Arthur P. Pedersen
Arthur P. Pedersen

Inwood, Iowa - Arthur P. Pedersen, 91, of Inwood, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Fellowship Village in Inwood.

Private family service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday at the Porter Funeral Home in Inwood with Rev. John Wolf officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the Richland Cemetery. Public viewing will begin at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, with the family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the Porter Funeral Home in Inwood. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed and the wearing of masks is preferred at times.




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
