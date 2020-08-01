Arthur "Art" Pedersen
Inwood, Iowa - Arthur "Art" Pedersen, 91, of Inwood, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Fellowship Village in Inwood.
Private family service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, at Porter Funeral Home in Inwood. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.porterfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Arthur-Pedersen
. Public viewing will begin at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 2, with the family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home in Inwood. The wearing of masks is recommended. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com
.
Arthur "Art" Pedersen was born on October 4, 1928 on a farm home near Larchwood, Iowa to Ejner and Kirstine Pedersen. He graduated from Inwood High School in 1946. Art served in the US Air Force from 1951 - 1954. Art married Charmaine Colberg on August 3, 1957. He worked for the US Postal Service for 38 years as a rural mail carrier in Inwood and Larchwood, retiring in 1992.
Art thoroughly enjoyed walleye fishing, pheasant and duck hunting, and golfing. He was an avid West Lyon Wildcat fan and was on the original West Lyon football "chain gang" for 38 years. He also enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, Minnesota Twins and Vikings. Art and Charmaine spent 17 years wintering in Mesa, Arizona and found some life-long friends there. Art was a volunteer firefighter, a member of the American Legion and Kiwanis, served as an Inwood city council member and on the board of Canton-Inwood Hospital. He was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and served on various church committees. Art treasured special times with his local friends and his family.
Art is survived by his wife, Charmaine, and daughters -Tami Miller (Mark) Waukesha, WI and Terri Boysen (Gene) St Joseph, MN. He has four grandchildren - Ashlee Lancour (David), Paul Miller, Eric Boysen (Tayler) and Emily Boysen and great grandson Theo Lancour. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Marian Pedersen and Marliss Pedersen Fiscella, brother-in-law Dayle Colberg, and three nephews. Art was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ernst and Roger and brother-in-law Rollyn Colberg.
Memorials in Art's name may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Fellowship Village or the charity of your choice
.