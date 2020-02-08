Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Arvid Buseman
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
Sioux Falls, SD - Arvid Buseman, 90, passed away at Ava's House on February 6, 2020. Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at Trinity Baptist Church on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

The family kindly requests no flowers. Arvid is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home and his full obituary can be found at www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
