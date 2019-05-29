|
|
Arvid Olson
Sioux Falls - Arvid Olson, age 90, of Sioux Falls formerly of Woonsocket, SD passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls.
Memorial Services will be at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Eventide Cemetery, Woonsocket, SD following the memorial service.
Those left to cherish Arvid's memories are his 3 children, Gloria (Jerry) Klaas of Woonsocket, Craig Olson (special friend, Julie Scott) of Sioux Falls, Doug (Kim) Olson of Sioux Falls; 7 grandchildren, Tim (Lynn) Klaas, Jordan (Amy) Olson, Tara (Adam) Larson, Carli (Nathan) Grace, Michelle (Tony) Manobianco, Ashley Olson, Kimberley (Keith) Duerkson; 10 great-grandchildren, Zoey, Hayes, Jacob, Chelsea, Gabrial, Nathan, Sonya, Mayce, Haylie, Hayden; 4 great-great-grandchildren, Elsie, Amelia, Anna, Lina; a brother, Marvin Olson of Madison and sister, Berna Schaaf of Madison. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 29, 2019