George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Muslims Community Center of South Dakota
3932 S. Western Ave.
Sioux Falls, SD
Asif Zabih, 60, of Brandon, SD died Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Mary Hospital in Rochester, MN. Prayers will be said at 1:30 PM Wednesday, May 8th (today) at the Muslims Community Center of South Dakota, 3932 S. Western Ave., Sioux Falls, with burial to follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Zohra; three sons, Omaid Zabih and his wife, Jill, Omaha, NE, Abraham Zabih and his wife, Jessica, St. Louis, MO, Adam Zabih, Sioux Falls, SD; three grandchildren, Cobie, Samir and Aryana; and many siblings. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 8, 2019
