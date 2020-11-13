Or Copy this URL to Share

Audrey Franks



Mitchell - Audrey Franks, 98, of Alexandria, SD passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Canistota. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Martin's Church in Alexandria. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Monday, November16, 2020 at Will Funeral Chapel.



Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters; Judith Eileen Lauritsen, Kathleen K. (Duane) Conzemius, Linda Rae Schmit, Joan (Larry) Clarence, Sandra Dee (Warren) Kluth, a sister; Doris Hasler, nineteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great grandchildren.









