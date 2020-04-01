Services
Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory
Yankton - Audrey Locken, age 87 of Yankton, SD passed away at home under hospice care on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Garden of Memories, Yankton, with Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends in her honor following the committal at the Elk's Club, Yankton, SD. All are welcome to attend both the service and the celebration. The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting with the service details. On-line condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Jerry of Yankton. Two sons: Bill Lokken, (special friend Patti Kniefl), Vermillion, South Dakota; Zak Lokken (Trisha), Selma, North Carolina; and Janet Lokken, Dunedin, Florida. Six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. And step-daughters: Kathy Waters, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Julie Locken, Reno, Nevada; Dawn Boosalis, Sioux Falls, and step-son, Steve (Molly) Locken, Champlin, Minnesota;, six step-grandchildren and one step-great grandchild.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles and many special friends that she is now with again.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
