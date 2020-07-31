Rev. August Borchardt
Sioux Falls - Rev. August Robert Borchardt (Pastor Augie), 84, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 2 at George Boom Funeral Home from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the family present from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
The funeral service will be 10:30 AM Monday, August 3, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls.
Use of masks and physical distancing guidelines will be followed.
Survivors include his wife, Fran; daughters, Carla, Sioux Falls, Sara (Christopher) Bartling, Shakopee, MN, and Lois, Sioux Falls; granddaughters, Alyssa and Erin Bartling; and sister Adele Borchardt, Litchfield, MN.
The family requests no flowers; memorials may be directed to Lutherans Outdoors in South Dakota; 2001 S. Summit Avenue; Sioux Falls, SD 57197.
Please check www.georgeboom.com
for a link to view his funeral service online and a more complete obituary.