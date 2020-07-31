1/1
Rev. August Borchardt
Rev. August Borchardt

Sioux Falls - Rev. August Robert Borchardt (Pastor Augie), 84, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 2 at George Boom Funeral Home from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the family present from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The funeral service will be 10:30 AM Monday, August 3, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls.

Use of masks and physical distancing guidelines will be followed.

Survivors include his wife, Fran; daughters, Carla, Sioux Falls, Sara (Christopher) Bartling, Shakopee, MN, and Lois, Sioux Falls; granddaughters, Alyssa and Erin Bartling; and sister Adele Borchardt, Litchfield, MN.

The family requests no flowers; memorials may be directed to Lutherans Outdoors in South Dakota; 2001 S. Summit Avenue; Sioux Falls, SD 57197.

Please check www.georgeboom.com for a link to view his funeral service online and a more complete obituary.






Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
