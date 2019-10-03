|
|
August "Gus" Rysavy
Sioux Falls - August "Gus" Rysavy, 86, formerly of Brandon, SD, died on Tuesday, Oct 1, 2019.
Visitation will begin at 5 PM on Friday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls followed by a liturgical wake service at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Church of St. Mary in Sioux Falls. Please direct memorials to Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Joan Rysavy, Sioux Falls, SD; six children: Ronald (Pam) Rysavy, Sioux Falls, SD, Thomas (Lisa) Rysavy, Sioux Falls, SD, Kathy (Ken) Martinec, Sioux Falls, SD, John (Cathy) Rysavy, Overland Park, KS, Mary Jane Rysavy, Arlington, VA, and Jim (Jodi) Rysavy, Brandon, SD; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren with one more on the way; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Gus was preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" and Amelia (Cahoy) Rysavy; two brothers, Richard and Don Rysavy; sister, Pauline English; brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" English, sister-in-law, Doris Rysavy; nephew, Robert "Bobby" English; and niece, Judy Rysavy.
A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 3, 2019