Austin Hefner Obituary
Austin Hefner

Sioux Falls - Austin Hefner, an employee of JL Beers, died March 2, 2020, in Sioux Falls. He was 25. Austin Lee Hefner was born July 1, 1994, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Chad Hefner and Trish Cady.

Survivors include his father, Chad Hefner; mother, Trish Cady (David Cain); brother, Micheal Hefner, all of Sioux Falls; sister, Jamie Hefner, Mason City, IA; grandparents, Ron and Karen Hefner; grandmother, Jannette Cady; great-grandfather, Kenneth Beesley; and several other nieces, nephews, friends and extended relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, George Cady, and uncle, Gary Hefner.

Memorial services will be held 11:00am Friday, March 6, 2020, at Miller Westside Chapel 6200 W. 41st Street in Sioux Falls. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Thursday evening at the funeral home.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
