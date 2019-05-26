|
|
Austin Risty
Garretson - Austin Julian Risty, age 95, of Garretson, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Church, Garretson. Interment will in the Brandon Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6:00 PM Monday at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a .
Austin was born on the family farm on March 31, 1924, to Gullick T. and Bertha (Stensland) Risty. He grew up and spent his entire life on the same farm. He attended country school and graduated from Garretson High School. He married Joyce Benson on June 5, 1948 at Palisade Lutheran Church.
Austin farmed in Edison Township his entire life. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He served on the church council and he also served on the Edison Township board. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and playing cards. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce, Garretson; children: Gullick (Connie) Risty, St. James, MN, Mary (David) Stoterau, Sioux Falls, Berton (Barb) Risty, Sherman, John (Cheryl) Risty, LeMars, IA, Karen (Eldon) Kolander, Lakefield, MN, Sharon (Tom) Snyder, Aberdeen; sisters: Mary Datri, Tuscon, AZ, and Dorothy Risty-Schon, Ft. Collins, CO; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and brothers-in-law: Robert Waring, Belton, Texas, Nels Benson, Hills, Minnesota, and Norm (Elaine) Benson, Garretson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Shirley Williamson, Gertrude Waring, and Betsy Shafer; brothers-in-law, Perry Williamson, Herb Shafer, Joe Datri, and Matt Schon; and a sister-in-law, Gladys Benson.
www.minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 26, 2019