1/1
Ava Fuerst
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ava's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ava Fuerst

Sioux Falls - Ava Marie Fuerst (Anderson) was born February 11, 1934, to Milo and Blanche (Jensen) Anderson in Gary, South Dakota. She graduated from Woonsocket High; St. John's School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse.

Married to George Fuerst June 28, 1958, and lived in Huron, SD; Butte, Nebraska; Gregory, SD; Worthington, MN; and Sioux Falls, SD in 2010 when George became ill with cancer.

Survived by: Children; John, Daniel (Liz), David/Lee (Timothy Lutz), Joel (Sarah)

Grandchildren: Shelby, Aidan, Zayne

Deceased: Parents, Parents-in-Law, Granddaughter (Annie) & Husband

George and Ava with sons enjoyed traveling and camping as a family. Some places traveled to Korea, Germany, Italy, France, and much of U.S.A. and Jamaica.

Ava Marie died at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House on the morning of August 2, 2020.

Ava preferred to have a private family interment and not to have a memorial service/funeral. You may send condolences to the family members in C/O John Fuerst, 402 1st Street, Rushmore MN 56168. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Cancer Research funds of your own family's choice; Any Native American/Black Lives/LGBTQ2S+/other human rights advocacy or legal funds/other Minority Health and or Education Funds in honor of Ava & George Fuerst.

With warmest regards, the Fuerst Boys and families.

Benson Funeral Home in Worthington is in charge of the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home And Cremation Services
1225 Ryans Rd
Worthington, MN 56187
(507) 376-4477
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benson Funeral Home And Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved