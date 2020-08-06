Ava Fuerst



Sioux Falls - Ava Marie Fuerst (Anderson) was born February 11, 1934, to Milo and Blanche (Jensen) Anderson in Gary, South Dakota. She graduated from Woonsocket High; St. John's School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse.



Married to George Fuerst June 28, 1958, and lived in Huron, SD; Butte, Nebraska; Gregory, SD; Worthington, MN; and Sioux Falls, SD in 2010 when George became ill with cancer.



Survived by: Children; John, Daniel (Liz), David/Lee (Timothy Lutz), Joel (Sarah)



Grandchildren: Shelby, Aidan, Zayne



Deceased: Parents, Parents-in-Law, Granddaughter (Annie) & Husband



George and Ava with sons enjoyed traveling and camping as a family. Some places traveled to Korea, Germany, Italy, France, and much of U.S.A. and Jamaica.



Ava Marie died at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House on the morning of August 2, 2020.



Ava preferred to have a private family interment and not to have a memorial service/funeral. You may send condolences to the family members in C/O John Fuerst, 402 1st Street, Rushmore MN 56168. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Cancer Research funds of your own family's choice; Any Native American/Black Lives/LGBTQ2S+/other human rights advocacy or legal funds/other Minority Health and or Education Funds in honor of Ava & George Fuerst.



With warmest regards, the Fuerst Boys and families.



Benson Funeral Home in Worthington is in charge of the arrangements.









