George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Avery Ann Burgers


2019 - 2019
Avery Ann Burgers Obituary
Avery Ann Burgers

Sioux Falls - Avery Ann Burgers, infant daughter of Jason and Megan Burgers, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Avery was born on August 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM followed by Avery's funeral service at 2:00 PM. Flowers are welcome. Memorials may be directed to The Teddy Bear Den (www.teddybearden.org).

Avery is survived by her parents: Jason & Megan Burgers of Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Julia Burgers; brother, Logan Burgers; paternal grandparents: James & Sharon Burgers of Brandon, SD; maternal grandparents: Roland & Kim Portman of Pleasanton, CA; paternal great-grandmother, Alice Burgers of Sioux Falls, SD; aunts and uncles: Ashley Burgers of Brandon, SD, Hannah Kleinjan and her husband, Andy of Sioux Falls, SD, Natasha Burgers of Syracuse, NY, Shyla Fodness and her husband, Chris of Sioux Falls, SD, Whitney Portman of Escalon, CA and Jonathan Portman and his wife, Tamara of Chestnut Hill, MA; many cousins and a host of other relatives.

Avery was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandfather, Walt Burgers; paternal great-grandparents, John and Annette Van Stedum; maternal great-grandparents: Robert & Mary Portman, Jack and Kathleen O'Brien and JoAnn O'Brien.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019
