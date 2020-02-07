Services
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-4868
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
2055 Bohland Ave
St Paul, MN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
2055 Bohland Ave
St Paul, MN
View Map
Barbara D. (Wolczynska) Naughton

Barbara D. (Wolczynska) Naughton Obituary
Barb Naughton formerly of Brooklyn Park passed away February 4, 2020. She is survived by her six children: David, Chad, Amy Moore, Lisa Naughton (Matt Lyons), Sarah Jones (Britton) and Christopher; seven grandchildren: Logan, Dora, Riley, Leah, Owen, Andrew, and Iris; along with several brothers and sisters in law. She was born in a WWII German labor camp to Dora Wolczynska and never knew her father (Bernard), brothers, David and Bernard and sisters Stephanie and Bogda who were all killed in Poland. As a proud immigrant and with silent lips she demonstrated greatness volunteering in every community where she lived and selflessly nursing and caring for the tired and poor. A visitation to be held 6-8 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home 560 W. 7th Street, St Paul, and again one hour prior to mass at church. Funeral Mass 10am Friday, February 14, 2020 at Lumen Christi Catholic Church 2055 Bohland Ave, St Paul, MN. In lieu of flowers or memorials do something meaningful and kind on behalf of immigrants.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
