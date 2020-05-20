|
|
Barbara Graff
Sioux Falls - Barbara Graff, 80, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota met her Creator and Redeemer on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Private family services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020. A livestream of her service along with additional obituary and online guestbook will be available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dick of Sioux Falls; sons, Charles (Kayleen) of Lake Madison, SD and Bradley (Jana) of Baltic, SD; daughters, Patti Larsen of Sioux Falls and Kristin (Allen) Hilt of Canton, SD; grandchildren, Katie, Eric, Lucas, Megan, McKayla, Evan, Ross, Niklas, and Bryson; great grandchildren, Kaden, Kiera, Nolan; sister, Sharon (Dennis) Koehntopp of Blaine, MN; and brother, Douglas (Jill) Pierson of Yale, SD.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eleanora.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 20 to May 21, 2020