Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Graff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Graff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Graff Obituary
Barbara Graff

Sioux Falls - Barbara Graff, 80, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota met her Creator and Redeemer on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Private family services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020. A livestream of her service along with additional obituary and online guestbook will be available at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dick of Sioux Falls; sons, Charles (Kayleen) of Lake Madison, SD and Bradley (Jana) of Baltic, SD; daughters, Patti Larsen of Sioux Falls and Kristin (Allen) Hilt of Canton, SD; grandchildren, Katie, Eric, Lucas, Megan, McKayla, Evan, Ross, Niklas, and Bryson; great grandchildren, Kaden, Kiera, Nolan; sister, Sharon (Dennis) Koehntopp of Blaine, MN; and brother, Douglas (Jill) Pierson of Yale, SD.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eleanora.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -