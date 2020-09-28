Barbara Graff



Lennox - Barbara Ann (Tormey) Graff, 94, passed away August 5th, 2020 of natural causes at AvantaraNorton Nursing Facility in Sioux Falls SD. Barbara, also known as Betty, was born June 19th,1926 in Mitchell, SD to James Harold Tormey and Anna Odelia (Zimmerman) Tormey.



A double Memorial service for both Paul and Barbara Graff will be at 2:00 PM, Friday October 2, 2020 at American Legion Cemetery with Military Rites for Paul.



She attended Holy Family Catholic Church and graduated from Notre Dame Academy. She served as a Cadet Nurse during WWII after receiving her LPN degree from the Presentation School of Nursing at Northern State in Aberdeen.



On August 9th, 1945 she married Paul Henry Graff of Mitchell while he was home on leave from his combat tour in northern Europe and began a new career as the mother of six children. She held several jobs over the years but homemaker and mother were her primary occupations.



She remained active in the Altar Society and American Legion Auxiliary.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years (Paul died: April 23rd 2020) and siblings James, Clair "Tom", Dolores & Phyllis (Corky).



She is survived by her children: Cheryl Amdahl of Green Valley AZ; Daniel, Michael and Timothy of Sioux Falls; Thomas of Vermillion SD; and Steve of Dallas TX. By her eleven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store