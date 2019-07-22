|
|
Barbara Hinzman
Brandon - Barbara Hinzman, 67, Brandon, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Visitation will be 5-7pm, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Heartland Funeral Home in Brandon. Funeral Services will be at 7pm. Inurnment will take place on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 9am, at the Brandon Lutheran Cemetery.
Barbara is survived by her son Rick (Tara) Hinzman and daughter Shelly Hinzman, both of Brandon; two granddaughters, Catherine and Isabella; five siblings; stepfather, Freddie LeBeau, Eagle Butte, SD; and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the LAM Foundation at www.thelamfoundation.org.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 22, 2019