Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Inurnment
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Brandon Lutheran Cemetery
Barbara Hinzman Obituary
Barbara Hinzman

Brandon - Barbara Hinzman, 67, Brandon, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Visitation will be 5-7pm, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Heartland Funeral Home in Brandon. Funeral Services will be at 7pm. Inurnment will take place on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 9am, at the Brandon Lutheran Cemetery.

Barbara is survived by her son Rick (Tara) Hinzman and daughter Shelly Hinzman, both of Brandon; two granddaughters, Catherine and Isabella; five siblings; stepfather, Freddie LeBeau, Eagle Butte, SD; and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the LAM Foundation at www.thelamfoundation.org.

Full obit @ www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 22, 2019
