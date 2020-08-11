Barbara Hybertson
Centerville - Barbara Evelyn Hybertson, 87, of Centerville, SD died August 8, 2020 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10AM Thurs., Aug. 13, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Centerville. Burial will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Beresford. Visitation will be 5-7PM Wed. with a prayer service at 7PM at the church. She is survived by her children; sons, James (Carla) of Viborg, Richard (Bonnie) of Beresford, Thomas (Karla) of Sioux Falls; daughters, Sharon (Bob) Hustrulid of Beresford, and Sandra Hybertson of Harrisburg; 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; brothers; Arthur Leifgen of Beresford, Ralph Leifgen of Marshall, MN, and Mike (Karen) Leifgen of Brookings. wassfuneralhome.com