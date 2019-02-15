|
|
Barbara J. Holmstrom
Sioux Falls, SD - Barbara J. Holmstrom, 81, died Thur., Feb. 14, 2019. Her memorial service will be 10 AM Mon., Feb. 18 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation begins at 2 PM Sun., Feb. 17 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 2-4 PM.
Survivors include her husband, Marv; 5 children, Donald Holmstrom, Harrisburg, Barry Holmstrom, Denver, CO, Debra Wilka, Atlanta, GA, Russell (Carol) Wilka, Owensville, MO, Terri (Gene) Fiferlick, Sioux Falls; and 5 grandchildren, Carly Holmstrom, Bridget Holmstrom, Adam Holmstrom, Matthew Holmstrom and Miranda Ross. She was preceded in death by a son, Randy, her parents and 4 siblings.
Please consider a donation in memory of Barbara to East Side Lutheran Church or the . Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 15, 2019