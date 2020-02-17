Services
Porter Funeral Home
712 10Th St
Hawarden, IA 51023
(712) 551-2712
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
712 10Th St
Hawarden, IA 51023
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
712 10Th St
Hawarden, IA 51023
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:30 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Hawarden, SD
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Grace Hill Cemetery
Hawarden, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Janssen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Janssen


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Janssen Obituary
Barbara Janssen

Hawarden, Iowa - Barbara (Barb) Eloise Janssen (neé Eckert), age 73, a longtime resident of Hawarden, Iowa, passed away after a short illness on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Visitation will begin at noon on Friday, February 21, 2020 with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden, Iowa.

Funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, LCMS in Hawarden, Iowa, with Pastor Joshua Lowe officiating. Interment will follow at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden. Everyone is welcome to attend.

A catered meal will be served in the basement of the Trinity Lutheran Church following the interment. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -