Barbara Janssen
Hawarden, Iowa - Barbara (Barb) Eloise Janssen (neé Eckert), age 73, a longtime resident of Hawarden, Iowa, passed away after a short illness on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Visitation will begin at noon on Friday, February 21, 2020 with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden, Iowa.
Funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, LCMS in Hawarden, Iowa, with Pastor Joshua Lowe officiating. Interment will follow at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden. Everyone is welcome to attend.
A catered meal will be served in the basement of the Trinity Lutheran Church following the interment. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
